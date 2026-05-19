Valley group offers Medicaid, CHIP application assistance
A Rio Grande Valley group is helping families get the health coverage they need through Medicaid and CHIP.
Community Action Corporation of South Texas has resources available to help families fill out applications and can even send representatives directly to people's homes.
Outreach and Enrollment Coordinator Amanda Pineda shared details with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza.
To get assistance, call 956-452-1420 or 361-238-4899.
For more information, click here.
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