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Valley group offers Medicaid, CHIP application assistance

Valley group offers Medicaid, CHIP application assistance
2 hours 2 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, May 19 2026 May 19, 2026 May 19, 2026 3:32 PM May 19, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

A Rio Grande Valley group is helping families get the health coverage they need through Medicaid and CHIP.

Community Action Corporation of South Texas has resources available to help families fill out applications and can even send representatives directly to people's homes.

Outreach and Enrollment Coordinator Amanda Pineda shared details with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza.

To get assistance, call 956-452-1420 or 361-238-4899.

For more information, click here.

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