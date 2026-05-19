McAllen High's Ecklyn Vaden signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville track & field
McAllen High track star Ecklyn Vaden signed her letter of intent to join the track & field program at Texas A&M-Kingsville on Monday.
The McHi athlete is a four-time regional qualifier and three-time state qualifier with the program. She also holds school records in the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays.
"I've always wanted to run track for all my years since I was in second grade, so today means a lot for finally signing to a D2 school," Vaden said. "I'm excited to go run over there. It's close to home where I can come back and forth. My parents can go to my track meets, so that's one of the reasons why I chose that school."
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