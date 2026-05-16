Pioneer's Roque Vela signs with Cisco College baseball
Pioneer baseball star Roque Vela signed his national letter of intent to join the baseball program at Cisco College on Friday afternoon.
"Today means the world to me. Since I was three, I put my mind to that I wanted to go to the next level," Vela said. "So, I put my mind on it and I did it and now I just gotta compete at the next level."
The Diamondbacks star third baseman and pitcher led the team in batting average at the plate and wins on the mound during his senior season. As a junior, Vela earned second team all-district selections at both pitcher and third base.
"Cisco College... A couple guys from here and some of my other friends went there and nothing bad to say," he added. "Everything good, coaching staff was good. I really liked it when I went on the visit. They're nothing but good people and that's all I could ask for."
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