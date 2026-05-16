Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a behind-the-scenes discussion
For months, Channel 5 News has been working to bring you the KRGV exclusive documentary Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a look back at a case that has haunted the Rio Grande Valley for decades.
Channel 5 News reporter Stefany Rosales, photojournalist Alex Ochoa, and field producer Jose Sanchez sit down for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes discussion on the journey to tell this story.
Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders airs on Channel 5 uninterrupted on Thursday, May 21, at 10:30 p.m.
WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ECHOES FROM BROWNSVILLE: THE RUBIO MURDERS HERE
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Donna musician warns others after he was targeted by fake check scam
-
Congressman Gonzalez demands Navy investigation into the death of Brownsville sailor Angelina...
-
Echoes From Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a behind-the-scenes discussion
-
Edinburg mother in custody after children found dead in burning vehicle in...
-
South Texas shrimpers calling for more temporary work visas to address worker...
Sports Video
-
Weslaco's Jacob Villa signs with Schreiner football
-
Pioneer's Roque Vela signs with Cisco College baseball
-
Three RGV eliminated from high school baseball playoffs on Friday night
-
PSJA softball advances to first ever state semifinal in program history
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal Thursday night scores