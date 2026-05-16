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Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a behind-the-scenes discussion

Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a behind-the-scenes discussion
2 hours 7 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 12:23 AM May 16, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

For months, Channel 5 News has been working to bring you the KRGV exclusive documentary Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a look back at a case that has haunted the Rio Grande Valley for decades.

Channel 5 News reporter Stefany Rosales, photojournalist Alex Ochoa, and field producer Jose Sanchez sit down for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes discussion on the journey to tell this story.

Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders airs on Channel 5 uninterrupted on Thursday, May 21, at 10:30 p.m.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ECHOES FROM BROWNSVILLE: THE RUBIO MURDERS HERE

Watch the video above for the full story. 

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