Wednesday, May 13, 2026: Sunny with highs in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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SpaceX sets target date for 12th Starship launch
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‘They made a mistake:’ Edinburg DACA recipient speaks out following release from...
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KRGVCares Closet: 13-month-old patient finds motivation to recover through play
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Portion of San Benito highway dedicated to fallen police Lt. Milton Resendez
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Raymondville crews repair vandalized bathroom at city park
Sports Video
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UTRGV women's golf forced to battle through heavy rainfall at NCAA Regional...
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Sharyland's Sergio Ibarra, Nicholas Valdez, and Rogelio Rodriguez sign to play college...
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St. Joseph Academy state champion soccer star Johnny Cardona signs with St....
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Mercedes football star Eddie Ramirez signs with Cisco College
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PSJA Bears aim for second straight regional final