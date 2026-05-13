Sharyland's Sergio Ibarra, Nicholas Valdez, and Rogelio Rodriguez sign to play college baseball

Three Sharyland Rattler baseball players signed to play college baseball on Tuesday afternoon.

Sergio Ibarra is joining Navarro College, one of the best pitchers in his district and an All-District selection at first base during his junior season.

"It feels amazing, it's been a dream since I was a kid," Ibarra said. "It's been my dream and you know it's one step closer to my final dream which is make it to the major leagues."

Nicholas Valdez is signing with Texas A&M Kingsville. He earned first team All-District honors in the outfield back in 2025.

"It's great, I mean we've been together since day one," Valdez said. "We've all put in the work and now to be finally signing with each other it just means the world."

Rogelio Rodriguez signed with Cisco College, a strong pitcher for Sharyland along with Ibarra. Rodriguez took home All-District honors for his pitching prowess as a junior.

"We all dreamed of this since we were little kids," Rodriguez said. "This has been my goal, my whole life and I'm really excited to go play college baseball."