Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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‘They made a mistake:’ Edinburg DACA recipient speaks out following release from...
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KRGVCares Closet: 13-month-old patient finds motivation to recover through play
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Portion of San Benito highway dedicated to fallen police Lt. Milton Resendez
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Raymondville crews repair vandalized bathroom at city park
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Mission coffee shop gets new door following string of break-ins
Sports Video
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St. Joseph Academy state champion soccer star Johnny Cardona signs with St....
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Mercedes football star Eddie Ramirez signs with Cisco College
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PSJA Bears aim for second straight regional final
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PSJA Lady Bears eye state semifinal berth
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Los Fresnos star athlete Hector Resendiz Jr. commits to Stephen F. Austin