Portion of San Benito highway dedicated to fallen police Lt. Milton Resendez

A new sign now stands along one of San Benito's roads, honoring a fallen San Benito police officer who served the community for more than 30 years.

The portion of State Highway 345 within San Benito city limits is now designated as the Lieutenant Milton Resendez Memorial Highway, a change the community pushed for after Lt. Resendez was shot and killed in the line of duty in October 2023.

San Benito Police Chief Mario Perea said the road runs through the heart of San Benito.

“Everybody that drives through here every morning is gonna see it,” Perea said.

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Perea said the idea to rename this stretch of road came from state Rep. Janie Lopez, who traveled to Austin to speak in support of the bill last May.

"This sign is just going to show everyone the dedication and sacrifice he made for this community, the community that he loved," Perea said.

He said renaming the stretch of road didn't come easy, with the police chief and state lawmakers spending months pushing legislation at the state capitol in Austin before finally getting approval.

San Benito resident Stephanie Ramirez knew Resendez since elementary school and was even part of his high school graduating class.

"It's been two and a half years, but it still hurts," Ramirez said. “He was the kindest soul you'd ever meet. But he was law-abiding, made sure everyone was safe, so it was a big loss for our city."

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Other former classmates said they are grateful to now drive a road that bears his name.

Two men are charged in connection with Resendez's death, and both remain jailed in Cameron County.

The suspected shooter, Rogelio Martinez, is set for trial Aug. 8, 2026, and is charged with capital murder of a peace officer.

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