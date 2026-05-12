Raymondville crews repair vandalized bathroom at city park

City crews in Raymondville spent the day repairing a restroom at Eddie Stark Park after vandals damaged it, costing taxpayers $250.

According to authorities, the restroom was left unusable by the vandals at the end of April, and this is not the first time the park has been targeted.

In February, someone spray-painted the concession stand.

"They build places for people to enjoy, and I don't know why they destroy the places," Raymondville Public Works Director Joel Soto said. "They put it there for the public, for everybody."

Soto said the city plans to add security to stop this from happening again.

"We have requested more patrols from PD and we are currently working with our camera system," Soto said. "All the cameras will be upgraded."

Soto said six cameras are set up at the park right now, but they don't record. For now, the city plans to lock the restroom unless there is an event at the park.

Raymondville resident Danny Alamillo has used the park for 37 years as an umpire for the city's little league baseball team. He also lives across the street from the park and said he believes security could be tighter at the park.

"Sometimes in the middle of the night, I see a lot of young kids down at the park," Alamillo said. "The police need to come here more often."

Soto also asked park visitors to pay attention and report anything suspicious.

"We do need the community's help on this," Soto said. "If you see something suspicious, call us at city hall or the police department and report it, even if it's nothing. Report it, and hopefully we can avoid it in the future."

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