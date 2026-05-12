Edinburg man gets 4-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in 2022 shooting
An Edinburg suspect pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deadly 2022 shooting, Hidalgo Court records show.
Alphie Howard Slough was originally charged with murder but pleaded to the lesser manslaughter offense on Friday, May 8.
Slough was sentenced to four years and was credited with 1,290 days already served.
Slough was accused of shooting 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman, who was found dead on a driveway in the 2700 block of Alberta Road on Oct. 25, 2022.
Slough was arrested days later after turning himself in to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
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