Laureles family works to rebuild home after storm destroys roof

A home north of Los Fresnos suffered some storm damage and water leaked through the walls.

Efforts to rebuild continue for the family out of Laureles

"We are trying to make repairs. That is what we are doing right now. We still have a little bit left to go," Jose Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez moved into his home six years ago with his wife, Rosa Coronado, and their two children. The roof is gone and a hole has been left at the top of their home.

"Well, I'm helping him; we don't have the money to pay someone, but with what he knows how to do and the little that I can help him," Coronado said.

Coronado says they weren't home when the storm passed through, but their sons, ages 27 and 14, were home at the time.

"He sent us a video. We watched it, and I told my husband, 'go back,'" Coronado said.

Some of the damage that was left behind by this storm still litters the yard. The Rodriguez family is currently on day three of trying to build back their home.

Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen says Harlingen, San Benito, Green Valley Farms, and Laureles saw the worst damage.

At least 40 people reported storm damage. Some were only slightly affected while others were destroyed. Channel 5 News confirmed the majority of those reports came from people in mobile homes.

"It did that much damage because those homes are top heavy, and when you get a lot of wind, they can fold over, they can fall and you seen that all across the area," Hushen said.

Hushen said it's important for mobile home owners to secure their homes by adding a hurricane strap. It can help prevent your home from tipping over in strong winds.

Officials are urging residents to report damage done to their homes or business to the Texas Division of Emergency Management iSTAT survey.

To report damage, click here.