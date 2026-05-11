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McHi Alum Vicente Alvarez ready for year two with RGV Red Crowns

McHi Alum Vicente Alvarez ready for year two with RGV Red Crowns
3 hours 13 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, May 10 2026 May 10, 2026 May 10, 2026 11:28 PM May 10, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

McHi Alum Vicente Alvarez returns to the RGV Red Crowns for year two. Alfredo Sanchez sits down with him one week before the start of the regular season. 

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