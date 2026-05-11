McHi Alum Vicente Alvarez ready for year two with RGV Red Crowns
McHi Alum Vicente Alvarez returns to the RGV Red Crowns for year two. Alfredo Sanchez sits down with him one week before the start of the regular season.
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McHi Alum Vicente Alvarez ready for year two with RGV Red Crowns
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