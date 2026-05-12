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Tuesday, May 12, 2026: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 80s

Tuesday, May 12, 2026: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 80s
5 hours 55 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, May 12 2026 May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 7:47 AM May 12, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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