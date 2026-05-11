Pump Patrol: Monday, May 11, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
Sports Video
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Weslaco's Ethan Silva signs with Mountain View baseball
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Day 1 results for UTRGV women's golf at NCAA Regionals
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McHi Alum Vicente Alvarez ready for year two with RGV Red Crowns
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Valley native Isidro Martinez returns to the Valley for the RGV Red...
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McHi Lady Bulldogs season ends in the regional semifinal, Lyford baseball exits...