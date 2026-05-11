STHS raising stroke awareness through community challenge

Each year, almost 800,000 people experience a stroke.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says as many as 80 percent could be prevented with exercise, weight management, and blood pressure control.

South Texas Health System is raising awareness with the Steps For Stroke challenge.

STHS System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda spoke with Channel 5 News' Sarah Cervera about the challenge and how people can participate.

The Steps For Stroke challenge begins May 16 and wraps up on May 22. The challenge kicks off with a pep rally at STHS McAllen on May 15.

For more information and to register, click here.