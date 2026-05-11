STHS raising stroke awareness through community challenge
Each year, almost 800,000 people experience a stroke.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says as many as 80 percent could be prevented with exercise, weight management, and blood pressure control.
South Texas Health System is raising awareness with the Steps For Stroke challenge.
STHS System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda spoke with Channel 5 News' Sarah Cervera about the challenge and how people can participate.
The Steps For Stroke challenge begins May 16 and wraps up on May 22. The challenge kicks off with a pep rally at STHS McAllen on May 15.
For more information and to register, click here.
More News
News Video
-
STHS raising stroke awareness through community challenge
-
Mission Police Department honors officer killed in the line of duty
-
McAllen couple arrested for allegedly giving alcohol to minors at prom after-party
-
McAllen police issue 7 citations for underage drinking at Airbnb house party
-
KRGV Cares Closet to help kids find comfort while hospitalized
Sports Video
-
McHi Alum Vicente Alvarez ready for year two with RGV Red Crowns
-
Valley native Isidro Martinez returns to the Valley for the RGV Red...
-
McHi Lady Bulldogs season ends in the regional semifinal, Lyford baseball exits...
-
Harlingen's Gael Zuniga signs to play college soccer at Hardin-Simmons
-
Five RGV high school baseball teams advance to the regional semifinal