Valley native Isidro Martinez returns to the Valley for the RGV Red Crowns 2026 season
Alfredo Sanchez sits down with professional soccer player and Valley native Isidro Martinez to talk about his return to the Valley for the RGV Red Crowns 2026 season.
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