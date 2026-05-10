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Valley native Isidro Martinez returns to the Valley for the RGV Red Crowns 2026 season

Valley native Isidro Martinez returns to the Valley for the RGV Red Crowns 2026 season
4 hours 35 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, May 10 2026 May 10, 2026 May 10, 2026 6:19 PM May 10, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Alfredo Sanchez sits down with professional soccer player and Valley native Isidro Martinez to talk about his return to the Valley for the RGV Red Crowns 2026 season.

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