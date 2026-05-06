Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
$300 million modernization project underway at Brownsville's Gateway International Bridge
-
Valley organization creating summer camp for students interested in construction
-
Consumer Reports: Lawn care on a budget
-
South Texas Health System offers low cost mammograms this month
-
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith in Louisiana for hurricane awareness tour
Sports Video
-
Pioneer's William Goodloe commits to play football at Texas Lutheran
-
Villanueva sister power MCHI softball to first Regional Semifinal appearance in program...
-
PSJA Southwest volleyball star April Purselley signs with Texas A&M International
-
Pioneer's Marcus Perales signs to Northeastern State wrestling
-
UTRGV baseball awaits final results of Southland Conference play