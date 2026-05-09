‘Whole world came crashing down:’ Edinburg woman grieving husband who died by electrocution

A woman in Edinburg said she is still trying to understand what happened after her husband was fatally electrocuted.

Juliana Dominguez, 33, is 19 weeks pregnant with the couple's first child, a baby girl. She and Efren Morones had been together for two years.

"He was very cheerful and friendly; he was a hard worker," Dominguez said. “We want to know what really happened.”

As previously reported, Morones died after he was electrocuted on May 1 while assisting with handyman work and digging holes at the 1600 block of Indigo Street in rural Edinburg.

RELATED COVERAGE: Man dies after being electrocuted while digging holes in rural Edinburg

Dominguez said she got the call informing her of her husband’s death while she was at work.

"When he told me, my whole world came crashing down, everything went black, and I'd never felt that way before, so I said, 'but I just talked to him,'" Dominguez said.

Dominguez said Morones worked as a handyman and was helping a neighbor when the electrocution happened.

On Friday, Channel 5 News visited the area where the electrocution happened. The hole, the tools, and the materials were still there.

Dominguez says her focus right now is staying strong and healthy for their baby girl.

“I have to take it easy because I don't want anything bad to happen to the baby,” Dominguez said.

An investigation is underway to find out the source of the electrical line Morones hit.

First responders say it is important to call 8-1-1 before digging. McAllen Fire Lt. Erick Alaniz said the free service will tell people where underground lines are located.

"You want to call 2 days in advance before you're planning on this project. You also want to check with your city ordinances. I do understand it is your property, but you still need to be in compliance," Alaniz said.

The most common mistake is assuming there are no dangers, Alaniz said.

Click here for more safety tips from McAllen Fire Lt. Erick Alaniz

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