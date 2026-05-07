Man dies after being electrocuted while digging holes in rural Edinburg
A 30-year-old man was fatally electrocuted while digging holes in rural Edinburg, according to a Thursday news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Efren Morones was identified as the man who was killed in the May 1 incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man found outside a residence on the 1600 block of Indigo Street in rural Edinburg shortly before 10:30 a.m.
“A preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Morones was digging holes while assisting with handyman work at the residence when he was discovered unresponsive by the homeowner,” the news release stated.
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death as electrocution.
“A local power utility company is assisting investigators in determining the source of the electrical hazard that led to this tragic accident,” the news release stated, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
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