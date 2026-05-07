Nikki Rowe's Krissy Tanguma signs with Jarvis Christian soccer

The Nikki Rowe girls soccer team celebrated one of its own on Wednesday afternoon as Krissy Tanguma signed her letter of intent play at Jarvis Christian University.

Tanguma is a four-time all-district selection for the Lady Warriors. She is also a district Midfielder of the Year award winner, helping Nikki Rowe reach the Sweet 16 in the high school soccer playoffs this past season.

"All these years of hard work and I'm finally here and I'm so grateful and I can't thank God enough," Tanguma said. "All the support, I'm gonna carry it with me everywhere I go and I'm so grateful for everyone that guided me here today."