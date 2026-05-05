Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Lawyers for Brownsville man on death row claim his delusions make him...
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Historical park to celebrate 180th anniversary of Battle of Palo Alto
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One person injured in multi-vehicle crash at Alamo flea market
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Major drainage work coming to Harlingen's west side as part of District...
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Made in the 956: Los Fresnos native plays for renowned mariachi group
Sports Video
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UTRGV baseball awaits final results of Southland Conference play
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Brownsville Veterans' Tatiana Mercado signs to play basketball at the University of...
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Progreso's Carlos Carbajal commits to Texas Southmost College
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The Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word, Armani Raygoza becomes the UTRGV RBI leader
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2026 UIL Track & Field State Qualifiers