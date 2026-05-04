The Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word, Armani Raygoza becomes the UTRGV RBI leader

Edinburg, TX-- The Vaqueros wrapped up conference play with a sweep over Incarnate Word at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

The bats came alive in the fourth inning with a RBI single from Redshirt senior Damien Whitfield. Followed by a ground rule double from Redshirt Junior Chayton Fischer to make it 3-0 Vaqueros.

Redshirt Junior Armani Raygoza brought Fischer in with a single up the middle making that his 137th career RBI becoming the UTRGV RBI leader.

The Vaqueros get the 5-0 win.

They'll go on the road to face Abilene Christian on Tuesday and finish the regular season with a three game series against Tarleton State over the weekend.