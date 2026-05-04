The Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word, Armani Raygoza becomes the UTRGV RBI leader
Edinburg, TX-- The Vaqueros wrapped up conference play with a sweep over Incarnate Word at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium.
The bats came alive in the fourth inning with a RBI single from Redshirt senior Damien Whitfield. Followed by a ground rule double from Redshirt Junior Chayton Fischer to make it 3-0 Vaqueros.
Redshirt Junior Armani Raygoza brought Fischer in with a single up the middle making that his 137th career RBI becoming the UTRGV RBI leader.
The Vaqueros get the 5-0 win.
They'll go on the road to face Abilene Christian on Tuesday and finish the regular season with a three game series against Tarleton State over the weekend.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for missing 63-year-old man
-
Suspect arrested in hours-long standoff at Edinburg smoke shop arraigned
-
Wanted McAllen man arrested on family violence, protective order violation charges
-
Suspected drunk driver crashes into vehicle, killing a woman, injuring three children
-
Valley woman helps couple reunite with lost ring
Sports Video
-
The Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word, Armani Raygoza becomes the UTRGV RBI leader
-
2026 UIL Track & Field State Qualifiers
-
RGV high school softball Saturday area round scores and highlights
-
RGV high school baseball Saturday area round scores and highlights
-
RGV high school baseball Friday night bi-district round scores and highlights