Suspected drunk driver crashes into vehicle, killing a woman, injuring three children
A woman was killed and four others were injured, including three children, after an allegedly intoxicated driver ran a red light in Edinburg.
The crash happened on May 2 at the intersection of Salinas Street and West Monte Cristo Road.
Investigators say Miguel Angel Suarez, 31, was driving a truck westbound when he ran a red light and hit another vehicle entering the intersection, according to a news release.
Martha Luna Miranda, 39, was driving the impacted vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was in the front passenger seat and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The news release said three children were also in the vehicle. Two boys, ages 9 and 5, were taken to San Antonio for treatment. A 4-year-old girl was treated and released.
Suarez faces several charges including intoxication manslaughter and four counts of intoxication assault.
The investigation is continuing.
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