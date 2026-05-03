RGV high school baseball Saturday area round scores and highlights
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Saturday, May 2nd
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Game 3: Economedes 5, San Benito 1 - Economedes wins the series.
Game 3: Harlingen South 5, Sharyland Pioneer 1 - Harlingen South wins the series.
Game 2: Zapata 13, La Feria 0 - Zapata wins the series.
Game 3: Palmview 6, Flour Bluff 4 - Palmview wins the series.
Game 2: Robstown 9, La Grulla 2 - Game 3: Robstown 9, La Grulla 4. Robstown wins the series.
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