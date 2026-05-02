Willacy County nonprofit names child advocacy center after abuse victim

A Willacy County nonprofit is finding a way to keep a child abuse victim's story alive.

As previously reported, Jesse Harrison died at the hands of his mother and other family members. A building is now named Jesse's House.

"I mean, that just goes to show the love they had for Jesse and what Jesse was all about," Jesse's grandfather, Fred Harrison, said.

Jesse was just 13 years old when he died in January 2021. Prosecutors say he was starved and had bruises all over his body.

Three people, including Jesse's mother, were convicted in his death.

"It is upsetting what happened to my grandson, but ultimately I do believe that my grandson, that he feels comfort at this time," Fred said. "To be able to help other children that are in need also."

The Children's Advocacy Centers of Cameron and Willacy Counties is helping Jesse's name live on. Their Raymondville satellite office, which was just a building, was named after Jesse.

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"We just felt that it was important for this community to have their own home named after a child that had also lost their life as a result of abuse," Executive Director Martha Martinez said.

The nonprofit offers support and resources for families dealing with child abuse. They also work with police to assist with investigations.

The nonprofit spoke with Jesse's siblings after his death and provided evidence to help prosecutors strengthen their case in court.

Martinez says having this house named after Jesse helps other children feel supported.

"Yes, justice was served, but we want every child and every partner to know that this house is named after a very special person," Martinez said.

Since the office opened four years ago, Martinez says they've helped over 100 families.

Fred says while it's hard to know others may suffer through child abuse, he's honored his grandson can offer support.

"This is for the children, to help the children that are in need of this service," Fred said.

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