Crews wrapping up safety project in Hidalgo County Precinct 3

A road safety project in Hidalgo County Precinct 3 is wrapping up.

Crews are finishing the last intersection and adding turning lanes, traffic lights, and crosswalks.

Construction is happening at Mile 4 and Trosper Road in the Alton area. That intersection alone cost more than $600,000. Three other intersections near schools got the same upgrades.

"We did a study through some of our engineers that we've hired at Precinct 3 and they were able to locate the corner or intersections that have a greater number of accidents," Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo "Ever" Villarreal said. "This area has not received improvements in over 15 or 20 years, so it's important that we're here."

The project should be done next week.

The work is being paid for with grant money from the Texas Highway Safety Improvement Program, a federal program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation Safety Division.

The program helps fund construction of safety projects on and off the state highway system, including warning beacons, traffic signals and enhanced warning systems.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 was awarded $1,732,340.97 in grants. That money was split between several intersections for upgrades.

Projects that have been completed include:

3 Mile Line and Schuerback Road, which cost $254,224

7 Mile Line and Abram Road, which cost $233,781.20

6 Mile Line and FM 492, which cost $210,356.10

Intersections currently under review and construction include:

5 Mile Line and Abram Road, which is estimated to cost $193,706.00