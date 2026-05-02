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Saturday, May 2, 2026: Early morning showers with highs in the 70s

Saturday, May 2, 2026: Early morning showers with highs in the 70s
57 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, May 02 2026 May 2, 2026 May 02, 2026 1:12 PM May 02, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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