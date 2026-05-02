Saturday, May 2, 2026: Early morning showers with highs in the 70s
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More News
News Video
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Barricaded suspect in custody following standoff in Edinburg
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Brownsville death row inmate John Allen Rubio's legal team file incompetency motion
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Hidalgo County appraisal district host property tax exemption clinics
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Pharr EDC to host roundtable, offer resources for potential business owners
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Mission coffee shop recovering from break-in that caused nearly $3,000 in damages
Sports Video
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RGV high school baseball Friday night bi-district round scores and highlights
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RGV high school softball Friday night area round scores and highlights
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Edinburg IDEA state finalist golfer Mau Solar commits to Midland College
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RGV high school softball Thursday night area round scores and highlights
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RGV high school baseball Thursday night bi-district round scores and highlights