Brownsville voters to choose Port of Brownsville Place 2 commissioner

Voters will choose a new Place 2 Commissioner for the Port of Brownsville on Saturday, May 2.

All three candidates say they support growth, but each has a different vision for how to get there.

David Garcia says that with so many new companies looking at the port, the priority should be making sure the port has the infrastructure to match that growth.

Garcia said that includes holding companies accountable and leaving room for negotiations, especially when it comes to tax abatements.

"We need to make sure that all, if they're going to get incentivized and get these tax breaks, that they're hiring the folks that live here first and then, if they can't hire those people, then we'll look to see if they can hire other folks from the Rio Grande Valley," Garcia said.

Shariff Gonnella says while he supports the development of the port, his main priority is the environmental impact projects will have on the area.

Gonnella says not every project should move forward without considering its impact on Brownsville.

"The decisions that we make at the port impacts jobs, the community, and our way of life. So what I promise bringing is transparency, fairness, and ensuring that the community has a voice," Gonnella said.

Also on the ballot is Alex Najera.

Najera says he supports the current direction the port has been going in, but wants to see it continue in a way that protects the community and environment.

"We need to stop looking at outside interests. We need to look into our interest and that is what I'm running for, transparency from the port so we can ultimately benefit Brownsville and everybody around it," Najera said.

For election resources, click here.