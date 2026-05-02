Consumer Reports: The truth about fish oil pills

Fish oil is one of the most popular supplements in the country. Adults take them regularly, trying to get some of the same heart-healthy nutrients found in fish, like salmon.

Fish oil supplements are very popular. In a national survey that CR conducted, they were among the five most popular supplements in the United States.

To take a closer look, Consumer Reports tested 20 popular fish oil supplements. The good news is that none of the products raised major safety concerns, including contamination from heavy metals or dioxins. But the testing did uncover some quality issues.

Consumer Reports health expert Catherine Roberts says a few products showed signs of rancidity, which can happen when oils degrade over time.

Other supplements contained less omega-3 than their labels claimed, meaning consumers may not be getting the full benefit they’re paying for.

Some supplement makers are pushing back on the findings. Qunol questioned the testing methods used, while Nature Made said its own testing showed its products met quality standards. California Gold Nutrition said it has paused sales of certain products and is conducting additional testing, and Costco did not respond to requests for comment.

Beyond product quality, Consumer Reports also raises a broader question: do most people need fish oil supplements at all?

Roberts says research suggests that omega-3s from whole foods may offer greater benefits than those taken in pill form, highlighting the importance of diet over supplementation.

For most people, Consumer Reports recommends getting omega-3s the natural way—by eating fish such as salmon or sardines a couple of times a week.

If you do choose to take fish oil supplements, proper storage is key. Like any oil, they can go bad over time, which may affect both quality and effectiveness.

While fish oil supplements are often marketed for a wide range of health benefits—from heart health to conditions like ADHD, asthma, and allergies—Consumer Reports says the scientific evidence supporting many of those claims remains inconclusive.