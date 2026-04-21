Consumer Reports: Drive smarter, spend less

With gas prices continuing to squeeze drivers, Consumer Reports says a few simple changes behind the wheel can help you stretch every tank a little farther. From slowing down to keeping up with basic maintenance, smarter driving habits can lead to real savings at the pump.

One of the biggest fuel-wasters is speed. Consumer Reports automotive writer Keith Barry says CR tested this on its track and found that dropping your speed from 75 miles per hour to 65 can improve fuel economy by six or seven miles per gallon, depending on the vehicle. That doesn’t mean drivers need to crawl along at 55, but cruising steadily, avoiding unnecessary speeding, and staying out of the fast lane can make a noticeable difference.

How you accelerate matters, too. Barry says hard acceleration forces the engine to work harder and burn more fuel. Smoother starts and steadier driving not only save gas, -- but can also reduce wear and tear on your engine, brakes, and tires.

Tire care is another easy place to save. Underinflated tires increase rolling resistance, which means your vehicle uses more fuel to move. Barry notes that low tire pressure can also wear your tires out faster, and since tires are made from petroleum-based materials, replacing them can get expensive.

What you carry on your vehicle can hurt fuel economy as well. Consumer Reports says roof racks, cargo carriers, and bikes all add drag, forcing your car to work harder. In CR’s testing, driving with two bikes on the roof reduced fuel economy by as much as 13 miles per gallon. Even an empty roof rack can cost you around five miles per gallon.

When it’s time to fill up, shopping around can also pay off. Apps like GasBuddy can help drivers compare nearby prices and find cheaper stations. Consumer Reports also recommends looking for Top Tier gas, which contains extra detergents that can help prevent carbon buildup in engines and may save money over time by reducing wear. But unless your owner’s manual specifically calls for premium fuel, CR says there’s no reason to pay extra for it.

Consumer Reports has one more money-saving tip: big-box stores like Costco and BJ’s often sell some of the cheapest gas available, especially for drivers who already have a membership.