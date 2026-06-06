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Saturday, June 6, 2026: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Saturday, June 6, 2026: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
9 hours 44 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, June 06 2026 Jun 6, 2026 June 06, 2026 11:07 AM June 06, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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