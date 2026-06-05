San Antonio Spurs shootaround after game one loss

San Antonio, TX -- Sports Director KJ Doyle and Sports Reporter Alfredo Sanchez live from Frost Bank Center after the San Antonio Spurs stunning game one loss to the New York Knicks. The San Antonio Spurs are looking to bounce back after a self-inflicted loss in Game 1 of the finals.

Forward Keldon Johnson said the team has work to do heading into the next game. "The loss, the mistakes we made were self-inflicted so I'm excited for game 2. I'm ready for us to get back out there and make some adjustments," Johnson said.

Fellow forward Harrison Barnes said the team sees room to grow. "There were a lot of opportunities like I said. Improve, be more connected and I think that tomorrow can't come quick enough," Barnes said.

Guard Devin Vassel pointed to first-game nerves as a factor and said the team is ready to move forward. "First game of the finals maybe there's jitters maybe whatever the case may be. I think now that we know what it is we're going to be settled in. Just trusting our teammates, trusting our path and trusting what god is here. We'll be ready," Vassel said.