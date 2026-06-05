RGV baseball legends rally behind Sharyland’s state title bid and reflect on historic seasons

As the Sharyland Rattlers prepare to compete for a state championship, members of the three previous Rio Grande Valley baseball teams that reached the UIL state title game gathered to reflect on their historic runs.

Only five teams in RGV baseball history have advanced to a state championship game. Those teams are 1965 Brownsville High, 1974 Mercedes, 1986 Mercedes, 2007 Harlingen South, and now the 2026 Sharyland Rattlers.

For the players who made those memorable runs happen, success came from teamwork, dedication, and a commitment to each other.

“We were a team that didn’t score a lot of runs, but we had a heck of a defense,” said Jerry Wade, a member of the 1974 Mercedes Tigers. “Everybody knew their role. We had two or three stars, and the rest of us did what we needed to do. It was a complete team effort.”

Arnold Ramirez, a member of the 1986 Mercedes Tigers squad, remembers a group that never wanted to leave the field.

“The players had everybody’s back, and coaches had to send us home because we didn’t want to leave practice,” Ramirez said. “We always wanted the extra grounders, the extra throws, the extra at-bats. That’s what I remember.”

For Danny Gadora of the 2007 Harlingen South team, confidence and trust among teammates were key ingredients during the playoff run.

“Everything seemed like the stars were aligning,” Gadora said. “The brotherhood… and that overwhelming confidence that grows throughout the season. The reassurance of your teammates is probably the biggest thing.”

The support from their communities across the Rio Grande Valley also played a major role in each team’s journey.

“Like Jerry said, the whole city was there, practically,” said Artie Gonzales, member of the 1974 Mercedes Tigers.

Rene Guajardo, who played on the 1986 Mercedes Tigers team, recalled the atmosphere at the state tournament.

“There was great support playing at Disch-Falk Field in 1986,” Guajardo said. “There were thousands of spectators, and Mercedes carried more people there than anybody. The whole community went and supported the Tigers.”

Gadora said Valley fans have always rallied for those teams competing for state championships.

“We have a lot of rivalries down here in the Valley, but when it’s time to show up, we definitely show up,” Gadora said. “The crowds we had every round of the playoffs were incredible. I expect everybody to show up for these kids because they deserve it.”

Now, the 2026 Sharyland Rattlers have earned their place among the Valley’s baseball elite. The former state finalists are hoping this year’s team can accomplish something no RGV squad has done before by bringing home a state championship.

“Take advantage of this opportunity,” said Mando Cadena of the 1974 Mercedes Tigers. “It’s a lifetime dream. Good luck, and bring it back home. We’re waiting for you guys.”

Guajardo believes the Rattlers have earned their shot at history.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “You can tell the coaches are putting in their time, the kids are putting in their time, and we expect Sharyland to bring home the championship.”

“Through social media, I’ve been able to see the interactions they’re having with one another,” Gadora said. “That confidence, being humble you can just see it. They’ve got it. It’s hard to explain what that is, but it’s magical.”

As the Rattlers take the field with a state title on the line, they will carry not only the hopes of their community but also the support of the Rio Grande Valley baseball legends who paved the way before them.