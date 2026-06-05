Weslaco couple competing in the BBQ World Cup in Las Vegas

A Weslaco couple is headed to Las Vegas to compete in the first-ever BBQ World Cup and there's a million-dollar prize.

For Eloy and Debi De Leon, what started as a backyard hobby has evolved over the last 10 years. Now their passion for the pit is taking them to the Las Vegas Strip.

"It's an overwhelming feeling and we're super happy because the community has embraced us," Eloy said.

The Weslaco couple, known as Los Buzzards, will compete at the BBQ World Cup.

"We were excited. We couldn't believe it. We weren't sure...and I kept asking, is it us? Is it us?" Debi said.

The invite came after the couple won Grand Champion at Smokin' On The Rio this year.

"We set up 22 years straight without missing a year and we finally were able to be grand champions and world champions," Eloy said.

Now they'll compete for a $1 million prize.

The couple says this isn't about the prize, it's about representing the Rio Grande Valley at the BBQ World Cup in Las Vegas.

"It's just an honor and it's humbling also because we're going to represent our community," Eloy said. "We don't chase trophies or money or anything. It's an experience of a lifetime that not a lot of people, or pit masters, can say that they did."

Next April, they'll face more than 100 pit masters for the top title.

"We have qualified so far from international from Brazil, Australia, Croatia, Lithuania, Canada," BBQ World Cup and Expo President and Co-Found Shannon Pruitt said. "This is the largest prize ever given in barbecue, but also this is the inaugural."

Pruitt said only a few Texas teams made the cut.

"Right now, we have eight qualified contestants from Texas who competed in Texas-based competitions," Pruitt said.

The couple says they'll be taking some of the Valley with them to the world stage. As far as preparation, the plan is simple.

"As far as recipes and everything, we're not changing anything. We're going to go with the South Texas flavor that has done so well for us," Eloy said.

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