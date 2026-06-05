Sharyland state championship baseball game postponed to Saturday due to weather

Sharyland will have to wait one more day to take the field for the first state championship game in school history.

The UIL made the decision to postpone Sharyland's state championship game versus Lovejoy until Saturday morning.

The decision comes after repeated delays throughout the day that pushed back each of the other three state championship games scheduled for Friday.

Sharyland will play starting at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow barring further delays. If the Aledo vs. Lake Creek game cannot be completed Friday night, the Sharyland game could be pushed back even further.

Channel 5 will have coverage of the Sharyland championship game once it gets underway in Round Rock.