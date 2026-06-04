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Thursday, June 4, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s

Thursday, June 4, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
9 hours 30 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2026 Jun 4, 2026 June 04, 2026 10:49 AM June 04, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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