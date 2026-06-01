PSJA North's Mason Lopez to play basketball at Missouri Valley College

PSJA North senior shooting guard Mason Lopez signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at Missouri Valley.

Lopez reached 1,500 career points his senior year. He also received 31-5A first team all-district and all-defensive team honors.

"It means a lot," Lopez said. "As soon as I started playing basketball when I was a little kid just growing up I knew I wanted to play basketball and it's been one of my goals. I've been wanting to accomplish this for a while and it's truly a blessing that I was able to accomplish that."