PSJA North's Mason Lopez to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
PSJA North senior shooting guard Mason Lopez signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at Missouri Valley.
Lopez reached 1,500 career points his senior year. He also received 31-5A first team all-district and all-defensive team honors.
"It means a lot," Lopez said. "As soon as I started playing basketball when I was a little kid just growing up I knew I wanted to play basketball and it's been one of my goals. I've been wanting to accomplish this for a while and it's truly a blessing that I was able to accomplish that."
More News
News Video
-
South Padre Island residents express concern over AEP's mobile skid impact
-
Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
-
Bond denied for ICE agent arrested in Harlingen
-
Alligator sighting in Port Mansfield prompts safety warning
-
Valley organization asking for feedback on Cesar Chavez murals
Sports Video
-
PSJA North's Mason Lopez to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
-
RGV Red Crowns score five goals against Austin United FC to stay...
-
Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
-
Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
-
Sharyland baseball takes game one of the state semifinal series against Kingwood...