UTRGV vs. UTSA kickoff time set for big football matchup
The UTRGV athletic department announced the official kickoff time for the Vaqueros' away game against UTSA.
The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. from the Alamodome in San Antonio on Sept. 5, 2026. It is the second game of the season for UTRGV.
UTSA is scheduled to be the first FBS school the Vaqueros football program has faced.
Tickets are not yet on sale, but access to tickets will be connected to the Vaqueros Loyalty Points Program.
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