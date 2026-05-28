RGV Red Crowns are gearing up to take on Austin United FC this Saturday in Harlingen

The RGV Red Crowns are set to take on Austin United FC this Saturday in Harlingen.

The Red Crowns won its home opener and earned a draw in their first away game last weekend to put them in third place in the South Texas Conference standings. Meanwhile, Austin United FC comes in searching for its first win of the regular season.

"We were good on the ball but we never really threatened," RGV Red Crowns head coach Rafael Reyna said. "We were happy to keep the ball, so I think this week we're going to look to push the pace a little bit more and get after it and see if we can generate more opportunities going forward."

"I think right now we just put the pieces together and keep consistency and understand that we can play our own game at our own pace and we set the standard on Saturday, then everything is going to go fine for us, especially with the home crowd I mean man we love the valley for that," RGV Red Crowns defender Izhaid Gamez added.

Kickoff between the RGV Red Crowns and Austin United FC is set for 7:30 pm at Harlingen Field.