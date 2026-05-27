Wednesday, May 27, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 80s

A flood warning that was issued for Cameron County until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday has been cancelled.

The initial warning was issued following flood advisories in Cameron County and southern Hidalgo County expired.

Brownsville Metro and Valley Metro RGV are warning the public that the severe weather activity is causing delays along their routes.

San Perlita ISD announced they dismissed all students and staff on Wednesday morning due to the weather.

Severe thunderstorm activity made its way across the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning, issuing several warnings in the area that have since expired.

OUTAGES

As of Wednesday at 12:20 p.m., Magic Valley Electric Cooperative and AEP Texas reported a total of 2,063 outages throughout the Rio Grande Valley, mostly in Cameron County.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board said it has identified multiple outages affecting over 5,350 customers and resolved them by 11 a.m.

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