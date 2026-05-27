Edinburg tracking mosquito activity across neighborhoods

Edinburg has a plan to fight mosquitoes and wants residents to help.

Puddles left over from recent rains are creating hot spots for mosquito activity across the city.

Since March, the city has been surveying neighborhoods and areas around Edinburg for mosquito activity.

As part of the surveys, a member of the solid waste department then sets a timer and counts the number of mosquitoes in that area. From there, crews decide whether to spray that section of the city, but only if weather conditions allow.

"The numbers are not sufficient for mosquito spraying, and also the weather conditions have not been there. We have to monitor the weather, especially when it rains, and it has been raining in the last few weeks," Edinburg Department of Solid Waste Assistant Director Celene Casarez said.

This month, the city started adding larvicide to standing water to prevent mosquitoes from hatching.

Casarez is urging residents to take protective steps at home too.

"We do encourage our residents to do preventive measures around their home. We use the three Ds: drain, dress, and defend," Casarez said. "So one of the steps is that they are draining any standing water at home."

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