Lucio beats Lopez for Democratic nomination in Cameron County Precinct 2 runoff race, unofficial results show

Democratic nominee Joseph Lucio is looking ahead to the November general election after unseating incumbent Joey Lopez for the Democratic nomination for the Cameron County Precinct 2 race.

Unofficial election results show Lucio received 3,471 votes, while Lopez had 3,427 ballots cast for him during Tuesday’s primary runoff election.

Lucio said one of his priorities, if elected in November, would be focusing on Cameron County employees and taking a close look at county operations.

"Making sure that we start creating systems right away for them, so that we can ensure that they want to work for Cameron County, that they want to stay there,” Lucio said.

Outgoing Cameron County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joey Lopez said he is thankful for the support he received throughout his years of public service.

"I've had a great political career. I've done more than 35 years of public service, as a school board trustee and as the county commissioner and, you know, just thanking them for all their efforts and all their support," Lopez said.

The votes are still unofficial and need to be canvassed before becoming official.

Once the winner is solidified, they will face Republican Jonathan Campos in the November general election.

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