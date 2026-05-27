Vote 2026: Election results for joint primary runoff elections
Texas • U.S. Senate - GOP Primary Runoff
85.55% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Paxton, Ken
|827373
|64.03%
|Cornyn, John
|464701
|35.97%
Texas • Attorney General - GOP Primary Runoff
84.53% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Middleton, Mayes
|701789
|55.39%
|Roy, Chip
|565093
|44.61%
Texas • Attorney General - DEM Primary Runoff
74.64% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Johnson, Nathan
|278174
|59.6%
|Jaworski, Joe
|188595
|40.4%
Texas • Criminal Appeals Court - GOP Primary Runoff
80.86% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Smith, Thomas
|668688
|58.24%
|Fox, Alison
|479461
|41.76%
Texas • Lieutenant Governor - DEM Primary Runoff
75.02% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Goodwin, Vikki
|319184
|67.92%
|Velez, Marcos
|150725
|32.08%
Texas • Railroad Commissioner - GOP Primary Runoff
83.06% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|French, Bo
|618395
|50.81%
|Wright, Jim
|598568
|49.19%
Texas • State House District 37 - DEM Primary Runoff
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|Cantu-Castle, Esmeralda
|0
|0%
|Ochoa, Oziel
|0
|0%
Texas • State House District 40 - GOP Primary Runoff
97.56% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Cabrera-Huff, Celeste
|821
|68.93%
|Gomez, Nehemias
|370
|31.07%
Texas • State House District 41 - DEM Primary Runoff
83.58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Salinas, Julio
|3349
|55.55%
|Haddad, Victor
|2680
|44.45%
Texas • State House District 41 - GOP Primary Runoff
98.51% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Groves, Gary
|2387
|62.68%
|Sanchez, Sergio
|1421
|37.32%
Cameron County • County Judge - DEM Primary Runoff
% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Guerra, Esteban
|10010
|55.2%
|Trevino Jr., Eddie
|8124
|44.8%
Cameron County • County Commissioner, Pct. 2 - DEM Primary Runoff
% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Lucio, Joseph L.
|3469
|50.3%
|Lopez, Joey
|3427
|49.7%
Cameron County • District Judge, 107th - DEM Primary Runoff
% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Garza, Noe
|10475
|58.46%
|Garcia, Jr., Jesus T.
|7442
|41.54%
Cameron County • Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 - DEM Primary Runoff
% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Mendoza, Juan
|1430
|59.48%
|Fernandez, Gabriela "Gaby"
|974
|40.52%
More News
News Video
-
Incumbent Cameron County judge loses Democratic nomination to Steve Guerra, unofficial results...
-
Laguna Heights man recounts close calls with tornadoes and hurricanes ahead of...
-
Voting in Democratic primary runoff for Cameron County judge underway
-
State to decide if they’ll seek death penalty against Peñitas double homicide...
-
Following teen's drowning, questions arise over security at canal near Mercedes
Sports Video
-
Sharyland baseball gearing up for historic state semifinal appearance
-
Rio Grande City's DeAndre Rodriguez signs to play baseball at Ranger College
-
Economedes standout soccer players sign to play at Jarvis University
-
UTRGV's Jorge Martin Sampedro heading to NCAA National Tournament
-
Sharyland Rattlers dominate Cedar Park to advance to the state semifinals, PSJA...