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Vote 2026: Election results for joint primary runoff elections

Vote 2026: Election results for joint primary runoff elections
2 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 11:03 PM May 26, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Texas • U.S. Senate - GOP Primary Runoff

85.55% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Paxton, Ken 827373 64.03%
  Cornyn, John 464701 35.97%
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Texas • Attorney General - GOP Primary Runoff

84.53% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Middleton, Mayes 701789 55.39%
  Roy, Chip 565093 44.61%
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Texas • Attorney General - DEM Primary Runoff

74.64% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Johnson, Nathan 278174 59.6%
  Jaworski, Joe 188595 40.4%
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Texas • Criminal Appeals Court - GOP Primary Runoff

80.86% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Smith, Thomas 668688 58.24%
  Fox, Alison 479461 41.76%
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Texas • Lieutenant Governor - DEM Primary Runoff

75.02% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Goodwin, Vikki 319184 67.92%
  Velez, Marcos 150725 32.08%
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Texas • Railroad Commissioner - GOP Primary Runoff

83.06% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

  French, Bo 618395 50.81%
  Wright, Jim 598568 49.19%
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Texas • State House District 37 - DEM Primary Runoff

0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

  Cantu-Castle, Esmeralda 0 0%
  Ochoa, Oziel 0 0%
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Texas • State House District 40 - GOP Primary Runoff

97.56% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Cabrera-Huff, Celeste 821 68.93%
  Gomez, Nehemias 370 31.07%
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Texas • State House District 41 - DEM Primary Runoff

83.58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Salinas, Julio 3349 55.55%
  Haddad, Victor 2680 44.45%
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Texas • State House District 41 - GOP Primary Runoff

98.51% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Groves, Gary 2387 62.68%
  Sanchez, Sergio 1421 37.32%
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Cameron County • County Judge - DEM Primary Runoff

% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Guerra, Esteban 10010 55.2%
  Trevino Jr., Eddie 8124 44.8%
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Cameron County • County Commissioner, Pct. 2 - DEM Primary Runoff

% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Lucio, Joseph L. 3469 50.3%
  Lopez, Joey 3427 49.7%
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Cameron County • District Judge, 107th - DEM Primary Runoff

% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Garza, Noe 10475 58.46%
  Garcia, Jr., Jesus T. 7442 41.54%
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Cameron County • Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 - DEM Primary Runoff

% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Mendoza, Juan 1430 59.48%
  Fernandez, Gabriela "Gaby" 974 40.52%

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