Pump Patrol: Monday, May 25, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Candidates face off for Democratic nomination for Cameron County judge
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Progreso High School student drowns in canal near rural Mercedes
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Sebastian MUD issues boil notice following water leak
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Special ceremony held at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery
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Valley Baptist Medical Center to offer free health screenings at stroke awareness...
Sports Video
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Sharyland Rattlers dominate Cedar Park to advance to the state semifinals, PSJA...
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DAREN GARCIA -
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McAllen High's Sophia Flores signs to run track with UTSA
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PSJA's historic softball season ends in state semifinal
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PSJA & Sharyland baseball drop Game 2, will play winner-takes-all games on...