Tuesday, May 26, 2026: Thunderstorms possible, temps in the 90s
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UTRGV offering swim lessons for children, adults
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Cameron County voters head to polls for primary runoff election
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City of Brownsville holds Silent March to honor fallen service members
Sports Video
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Sharyland Rattlers dominate Cedar Park to advance to the state semifinals, PSJA...
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DAREN GARCIA -
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McAllen High's Sophia Flores signs to run track with UTSA
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PSJA's historic softball season ends in state semifinal
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PSJA & Sharyland baseball drop Game 2, will play winner-takes-all games on...