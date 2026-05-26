Special ceremony held at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery
It's Memorial Day, a time to honor and remember our fallen service members.
A special ceremony was held in Mission at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery.
Lots of people showed up to pay their respects. The headstones of service members killed or missing in action will be illuminated overnight.
The cemetery grounds will be open for the rest of the day.
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