Candidates face off for Democratic nomination for Cameron County judge

Election Day is Tuesday, May 26, and voters will decide who will be on the November ballot, which includes who will represent Democrats in the race for Cameron County judge.

Heading into Election Day, numbers show more than 12,000 Democratic ballots have been cast. On the ballot for those voters includes the race for county judge. The candidate with the most votes will advance to the November general election against a Republican challenger.

Esteban "Steve" Guerra previously served as chairman of the Port of Brownsville for four years. He was elected to the board in 2018.

Guerra believes the county needs a change in leadership.

"My opponent has had the opportunity to serve you for nearly 10 years and my question is, are you better off now than you were 10 years ago? A lot of people have issues with his leadership style," Guerra said.

Incumbent Eddie Treviño Jr. has served as Cameron County judge for more than nine years. He served as the Brownsville mayor prior to that.

Treviño argues he's moved the county in the right direction during his time in office.

"I'm focusing on my record of achievement, the infrastructure, the economic development, the quality of life projects, all of these things that I have a record on. Plus, I'd like to think that I'm a much more positive individual who works to get things done," Treviño said.

A concern for voters is the possible environmental impact of large companies moving into the Rio Grande Valley.

Channel 5 News asked both candidates how they plan to balance big business and environmental concerns from voters.

"That's something that we have to take a very serious look at. As far as the LNGs, I do have first-hand experience with my experience at the Port of Brownsville, and one thing that we do is we ask them to come, they come pay our people the fair wages that they deserve. I fought for that day in and day out and we're getting results on that," Guerra said.

"We want the high paying jobs, we want these industries to be coming down here. we're looking at a potential company with regards to national defense. so these are ones that i think are positive and helpful but we need to make sure that we protect our resources as part of that. it doesn't have to be an either all," Treviño said.

The winner of Tuesday's runoff will go head to head with Republican nominee Mauro Garza in November. Polls in Cameron County open at 7 a.m.

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