Progreso High School student drowns in canal near rural Mercedes

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating following the accidental drowning of a 17-year-old Progreso High School student in rural Mercedes.

The drowning occurred at a canal in the area of Mile 1 West and Mile 10 North at around 7:44 p.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said deputies made contact with three male witnesses who said they had been fishing for about 30 minutes when the fishing line of their friend, Samuel Hernandez, became stuck. Hernandez jumped into the water in an attempt to free the line.

Witnesses said they saw Hernandez's head go underwater about three times as he struggled to stay afloat and get out of the canal.

According to the sheriff's office, the witnesses attempted to help Hernandez by extending a pole toward him, but he was unable to grab it. They then saw Hernandez disappear under the water and never resurface.

The Mercedes Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to assist with search and recovery efforts.

Hernandez's body was found and recovered on Monday morning by a DPS dive team.

A Progreso Independent School District board member confirmed Hernandez was a Progreso High School quarterback who just finished his junior year.

Progreso ISD released the following statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that Progreso ISD mourns the loss of one of our own, Samuel Hernandez.

Samuel was a cherished member of the Progreso High School family, and his passing has deeply impacted our students, staff, and community. During this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Hernandez family, friends, classmates, and all who knew and loved him.

As a district, we stand united in support, compassion, and prayer for everyone affected by this tremendous loss. Samuel’s memory will forever remain a part of the Red Ant family.

Counseling and support services will be made available at Progreso High School to students and staff who may need assistance during this difficult time."

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses with additional information are encouraged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.