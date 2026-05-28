Man and woman found dead in Brownsville hotel, police say

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department.

An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead at a hotel on Thursday, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police responded to the Holiday Inn located in the 600 block of Sunrise Boulevard at around 12:34 p.m. after hotel staff reported that they found the unidentified individuals dead.

“Preliminary information indicates both individuals were located in bed with apparent gunshot wounds to the head,” police said. “A firearm was also recovered at the scene.”

A police spokesperson said the incident is "believed to be a possible murder-suicide," and that it looks as if the man shot the woman he was in an on-and-off relationship with before turning the gun on himself.

Police said additional details will not be made available at this time.