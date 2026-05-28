Rio Grande City High School band students perform at UIL state solo and ensemble contest

The Rio Grande City High School band made history last weekend, competing in the UIL Solo and Ensemble state competition for the first time in 23 years.

The group took home gold and a Division 1 rating at the event.

A total of 54 students went to state, and 37 took home medals for their solo performances.

Rio Grande City High School student Brenda Rios said winning a medal meant a lot to her.

"This is just as special as it is like going to the state for marching band. It was really tough, but we got through it," Rios said.

Student Arora Cantu competed solo and also took home gold.

"I am just very proud of myself. It's hard to get a Division 1 with the judges," Cantu said. “They are at the university level, so they expect a lot from you. Being able to present what they expect means a lot.”

Rio Grande City High School Band Director Eric Garza says the success comes from years of hard work and consistency.

"It doesn't happen over time; it is a system that kids follow. Just repping the music and meeting with the teachers every single day consistently from beginning to end," Garza said.

Garza says keeping that momentum going will take the same level of commitment from future students.

"Being committed to that will take a huge course,” Garza said. “Whatever they do in life, not only in music but in their careers, being committed and performing at its highest level makes the band students better."

For Cantu, the achievement is only the beginning.

"Definitely to keep on going, keeping the commitment and consistency—just to be able to stay consistent," Cantu said.

Watch the video above for the full story.